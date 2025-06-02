Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Dominguez will likely undergo tests Monday after the outfielder exited Sunday's game versus the Dodgers with a left thumb contusion, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Dominguez injured the thumb when he jammed it into second base on a steal. The 22-year-old had trouble gripping a bat, necessitating his removal from the contest, although he said after the game that he was unconcerned and already feeling better. More should be known about Dominguez's status following Monday's testing.