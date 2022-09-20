site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-back-in-action-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Back in action Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino (knee) is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth Tuesday against the Pirates, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
He was removed from last Friday's game with a bruised knee but is back in action after a few days off. Trevino is hitting .143 with zero home runs and six strikeouts in 10 games this month.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read