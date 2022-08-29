site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Back in action
Trevino (foot) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Trevino sat out the last two days after being struck by a pitch on the foot in Friday's game, but he is ready to return to action. He will line up behind the plate and hit seventh Monday night.
