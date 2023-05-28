Trevino (hamstring) could be ready to return Sunday versus the Padres, per MLB.com.
Trevino began running on the field early this week and performed agility drills Friday, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The backstop is eligible to be activated from the injured list Sunday, though the Yankees have not indicated whether that will happen. Trevino will presumably regain starting catcher duties upon his return, as neither Kyle Higashioka nor Ben Rortvedt have done much with the bat in his absence.