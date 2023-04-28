site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-gets-friday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Gets Friday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Friday's game against Texas.
After going 3-for-4 with a home run Thursday, Trevino bought himself a day off Friday. As a result, Kyle Higashioka will pick up a start behind the plate and bat ninth.
