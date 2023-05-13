site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Gets Saturday off
By
RotoWire Staff
May 13, 2023
at
12:40 pm ET
•
1 min read
Trevino will sit Saturday against the Rays.
Trevino sits after starting five of the last six games behind the plate. He hasn't done much offensively this season, hitting .214/.267/.345 with three homers. Kyle Higashioka will start in his absence.
