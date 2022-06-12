Trevino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-0 victory against the Cubs on Saturday.

The Yankees hounded Cubs rookie starter Matt Swarmer with six solo homers in the win, and Trevino was responsible for one of those with his blast to left field in the fifth inning. The backstop was the only player to collect three hits in the contest, marking his fourth multi-hit performance over his past nine games. Over that stretch, Trevino is slashing a robust .520/.556/.960 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs.