Trevino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win against Philadelphia.
Trevino's seventh-inning two-run homer gave New York some breathing room in what had been a 2-1 game. The long ball was the catcher's first this season after he went deep a career-best 11 times this year. Trevino has started four of the Yankees' six games behind the plate thus far, slashing .308/.308/.538 with three RBI over 13 plate appearances.
