Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Trevino recently suffered a calf strain and won't be ready for the start of spring training games next weekend, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Trevino said in early February he would enter spring training with no limitations from the wrist surgery he underwent in July, but he then suffered the calf injury within the past couple weeks. The new injury is believed to be a minor issue, with Boone also saying the veteran backstop should be ready for Opening Day, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.