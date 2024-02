Trevino (wrist) said Monday that he will not have any limitations in spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trevino -- who is more than six months removed from right wrist surgery -- implied that he's able to perform all baseball-related activities without issue. The veteran catcher will enter spring training seemingly behind youngster Austin Wells on the Yankees' catching depth chart, but assuming he's fully healthy, Trevino should still see plenty of work behind the plate in 2024.