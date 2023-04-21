site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not starting Friday
Trevino isn't in the Yankees' lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.
In the midst of a three-game hitting streak, Trevino will take a seat Friday, while Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
