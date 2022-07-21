site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not starting nightcap
Trevino isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Trevino started the first game of the twin bill but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kyle Higashioka is taking over behind the plate and batting ninth.
