Trevino will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against Baltimore.

Trevino started just three of the Yankees' first 12 games, but he appeared to be moving into the starting role due to Kyle Higashioka's underperformance, getting the nod in three of the next four contests. Higashioka will get the call Tuesday, so it may still take some more time to figure out which backstop is the preferred option.