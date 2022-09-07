site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-on-bench-for-matinee | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench for matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Max Goodman of SI.com
Trevino started four of the last five games but went just 1-for-14 over that stretch. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the dish and bat eighth for the first game of the twin bill.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read