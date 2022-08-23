site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Trevino isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Mets.
An 0-for-4 performance in Monday's series opener has Trevino hitting .286 with one double, one walk and no RBI in his last 10 games. Kyle Higashioka will catch Tuesday.
