Trevino went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Trevino scored on a DJ LeMahieu double in the third inning, then sent Matt Carpenter home on a double of his own in the sixth inning. This was Trevino's third multi-hit game this month and comes after a 3-for-21 stretch in his previous six appearances. The catcher's four-hit performance raised his batting average from .247 to .264.