site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-placed-on-paternity-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Placed on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2022
at
2:37 pm ET
•
1 min read
Trevino was placed on the paternity list Friday.
Trevino wasn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, and he'll be away from the
Yankees for 1-3 days after landing on the paternity list. Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt will be available behind the plate while Trevino is unavailable.
More News
22H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read