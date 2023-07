Trevino will sit Saturday against the Rockies.

Trevino was on the bench for the final game of the first half and hasn't started either of the first two games after the break. Trevino is hitting just .211/.255/.316 (good for a 57 wRC+) on the season, which makes Kyle Higashioka's .236/.275/.400 line and 84 wRC+ look good. Trevino has only made four more starts than Higashioka behind the plate this season and hasn't shown anything to suggest he's about to move into a true starting role.