Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Trevino will sit for the second time in the series, but he's started in three of the Yankees' last five games overall and still appears to be viewed as the team's No. 1 catcher, despite slashing an ugly .205/.239/.318 through his 46 plate appearances on the season. Kyle Higashioka will spell Trevino behind the dish in the series finale.