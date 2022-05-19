site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-resting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Resting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
He'll hit the bench after starting behind the plate in three of the Yankees' last four games. Kyle Higashioka replaces Trevino as the Yankees' starting catcher in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read