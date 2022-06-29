site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.
Trevino went 2-for-12 with a double, three RBI, a run and four strikeouts while starting in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is taking over behind the dish and batting ninth Wednesday.
