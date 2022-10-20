site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-sitting-down-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Sitting down for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino isn't in the lineup for the Yankees' ALCS matchup with the Astros on Thursday.
After getting off to a 1-for-15 start to the postseason, Trevino will get a day off to regroup. Kyle Higashioka will take his spot behind the dish and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Scott White
• 23 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read