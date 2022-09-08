site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-sitting-on-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Sitting on Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is not listed in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
Trevino is in the middle of a 2-for-20 stretch since the end of August and will get the day off Thursday. Kyle Higashioka will take over for him behind the dish and bat eighth in the order.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read