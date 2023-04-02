Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Trevino was behind the plate for the Yankees' first two games of the season but receive a breather Sunday after he went 1-for-6 with a run scored. Kyle Higashioka will start at catcher and bat eighth in the series finale against San Francisco.
