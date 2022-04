Trevino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

After starting behind the dish in four of the Yankees' last six games, Trevino will cede catching duties to Kyle Higashioka in the series finale. Trevino has supplied a modest .559 OPS on the season, but that's still good enough to give him the edge in playing time over Higashioka, who enters Thursday's game with a .293 OPS.