site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-taking-wednesday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Taking Wednesday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Trevino will get a breather for the series finale after he started behind the plate both Monday and Tuesday. Kyle Higashioka will form a battery with starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt on Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read