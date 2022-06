Trevino went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Trevino singled and scored in the sixth inning and then went deep for a two-run shot off Kenny Rosenberg in the eighth. He also had a single earlier in the contest and the three-hit effort was his second in five games. Over those contests, Trevino has gone 7-for-15 for two homers, five RBI and three runs. He will likely continue earning more opportunities to start behind the plate his he remains hot.