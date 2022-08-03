Trevino went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.
Trevino's two-run shot came in the fourth inning. It sent Josh Donaldson home and put the Yankees within one run of the Mariners. After going hitless in three appearances, Trevino is 5-for-13 in his last four games, which includes two two-hit performances and three home runs. After ending July with a .255 batting average, the catcher has increased it to .265 thanks to two excellent performances to begin August.