Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that Trevino (wrist) will catch on Tuesday and Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trevino has been sidelined with a right wrist sprain, but the backstop told reporters that he was confident he'd be ready for Opening Day, and the Yankees scheduling their starting backstop to play this early makes it all but a foregone conclusion. If there are any setbacks New York will likely push back the right-handed hitter, but for now there should be no concern that Trevino will be ready to roll when the games matter.