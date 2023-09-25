Trevino (wrist) plans to start hitting in a couple weeks and expects to be ready for spring training next year, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Trevino underwent right wrist surgery in late July, putting an end to his 2023 campaign. He appears to be on track in his recovery, which should allow him to have a normal offseason. Trevino thus seems likely to enter spring training 2024 fully healthy, though it's not certain he'll open as the Yankees' primary catcher given Austin Wells' strong minor-league campaign and late-season call-up to the big-league squad.