Trevino underwent X-rays on his foot that came back negative, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Trevino was replaced defensively in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday after being hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth, but he isn't believed to be dealing with any structural damage in his right foot. He should be considered day-to-day for now, while Kyle Higashioka will likely see additional looks behind the plate if Trevino is forced to miss time.