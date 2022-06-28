Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to his start Tuesday against the A's.

The Yankees haven't needed to use more than five starters for most of the season, so Sears has largely pitched at Triple-A, where he has a 2.25 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB in 28 innings over his last six starts. He also struck out five over five scoreless innings en route to a win in his lone MLB start this season, so there's reason to deploy him in this nice matchup in a spot start against Oakland.