The Yankees activated Middleton (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Middleton will return to the Yankees' bullpen for the final weekend of the regular season after missing three weeks due to right shoulder inflammation. He had allowed just one run through 13.1 innings of relief with New York prior to the IL stint.
