Yankees' Luis Garcia: Goes yard in team debut

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Making his Yankees debut, Garcia made an immediate splash Monday. His RBI upside could take a slight hit in the interim from the move away from a Nationals lineup with All-Stars James Wood and CJ Abrams, but that should change once New York gets Cody Bellinger (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (ribs) back from the injured list later this year. Through 361 at-bats, Garcia is hitting .285 with 24 homers, 20 doubles, five triples and 78 RBI.