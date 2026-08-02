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Yankees' Luis Garcia: Traded to Yankees

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Garcia was traded from the Nationals to the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Jake Bird, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Garcia will head to the Bronx after posting a .283/.313/.560 slash with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, 48 runs scored and four stolen bases over 357 at-bats in 104 contests with the Nationals this season. The 26-year-old has started 93 contests at first base and the other nine at designated hitter, but prior to 2026, Garcia operated primarily as a second baseman, and he may be asked to spell Jazz Chisholm at that spot occasionally.

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