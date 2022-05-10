The Yankees will promote Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Thursday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gil is likely just in line for one start with the Yankees, who are forced to add a temporarily sixth starter to the mix after last Sunday's doubleheader with the Rangers created a stretch of six games in five days. The 23-year-old Gil impressed with a 3.07 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 29.1 innings in six starts with the big club in 2021, but he hasn't come close to replicating that success at Triple-A this season. Through his 17 innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gil has given up 19 runs (18 earned) on 18 hits and 12 walks while striking out 25.