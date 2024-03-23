Gil tossed four innings in a Grapefruit League game against the Mets on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Gil served up a two-run homer to Mark Vientos in the second inning but was otherwise strong over his four frames. The right-hander has been mentioned as a candidate to step into the Yankees' Opening Day rotation in the wake of Gerrit Cole's extended absence due to an elbow injury, and Gil has made a compelling case for himself with a 2.87 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 15.2 spring innings. Per Erik Boland of Newsday, rival scouts have raved about Gil looking "electric" over the past few weeks, and he's "very much in the mix" to break camp with the big club. However, Will Warren and Clayton Beeter -- who are also in contention for the vacated rotation spot -- have also looked good this spring, and veteran Luke Weaver is also a candidate for the role, so Gil could still feasibly begin the campaign in the minors.