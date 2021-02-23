Severino (elbow) landed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move prevents Severino from returning in the first two months of the season, though he was never expected back that soon after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of last year. General manager Brian Cashman previously gave him the somewhat vague timetable of "late summer," while Severino himself has said he expects to return in June or July. The move clears a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster for the team to add Brett Gardner, who re-signed in a corresponding move.
