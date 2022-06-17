Severino (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
The Yankees announced Thursday that Severino had tested negative for COVID-19 and would travel with the team during the upcoming road trip to Toronto, so his activation doesn't come as a significant surprise. The right-hander was initially scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Rays before being scratched, but the team hasn't yet revealed whether he'll start during the three-game series against the Blue Jays. Regardless of whether Severino takes the mound over the weekend, he should at least be able to make his next turn through the rotation.