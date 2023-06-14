Severino did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 7-6 victory over the Mets. He struck out four.

Severino needed 104 pitches to get through 4.2 innings after allowing four runs over his first two frames. The 29-year-old right-hander has struggled mightily of late, allowing 17 runs through 13.2 innings in his last three starts. Severino is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through his first five starts (25 innings) this season. He'll look to get on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Red Sox.