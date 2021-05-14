Severino (elbow) threw to hitters at the Yankees' player development complex in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This was Severino's first time throwing to live hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of 2020. The right-hander faced a group of hitters that included top prospect Jasson Dominguez and reportedly touched 96 mph with his fastball. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that the session went "really well," so it appears that Severino didn't experience any setbacks. He remains on target for a return in mid-to-late summer.