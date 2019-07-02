Yankees' Luke Voit: Absence expected to be brief

Voit (abdomen) is expected to return for the Yankees' series after the All-Star break, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

An MRI revealed a slight abdominal strain the first baseman, sending him to the 10-day injured list, but the timing of the All-Star break means he may wind up missing just six more games. Edwin Encarnacion and DJ LeMahieu are expected to cover first base in his absence, with at-bats opening up for other players at the designated hitter and third base spots.