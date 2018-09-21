Yankees' Luke Voit: Another home run
Voit went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Voit took Eduardo Rodriguez deep in the second inning to record his 11th home run of the season and third in the past two games. He has exhibited an abundance of power since being dealt to the Yankees in late July, blasting 10 home runs in two months of action. As a result, he has become an everyday player and has been a reliable option in the later portions of the season.
