Voit went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.

Voit took Tyler Glasnow deep in the third inning for his ninth homer of the season. He's been especially hot of late, cranking four long balls in his past three starts. For the campaign, Voit is hitting .290/.372/.696 with 18 RBI and 14 runs scored across 78 plate appearances.