Voit (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Voit missed Monday's game due to back stiffness but has fully taken over the starting role from Greg Bird, as he'd started 10 straight games before that. He's hit an impressive .324/.383/.622 for the Yankees, while Bird is hitting an ugly .195/.286/.382, so there's little reason to believe that arrangement will change any time soon.