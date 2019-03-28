Voit will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat out of the cleanup spot Thursday against the Orioles.

Manager Aaron Boone announced a day earlier that Voit would handle DH duties in the opener while Greg Bird would man first base, but the two players could move between the two spots liberally in the early weeks of the season while Aaron Hicks (back) is on the injured list. The more notable development is that Voit is being deployed as the No. 4 hitter, a favorable arrangement in any lineup but especially so with superstars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting directly in front of him. If Boone sticks with this lineup configuration on a permanent basis, Voit could be in store for a huge RBI total in 2019.