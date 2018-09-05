Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Voit delivered the decisive blow, breaking a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning in the eventual 5-1 win. The first baseman has now gone deep in three straight games and has seemingly leaped Greg Bird on the depth chart by hitting .322/.385/.678 with seven homers over just 19 games with the Yankees.