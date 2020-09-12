Voit went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI during a 10-1 win over the Orioles in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

The Yanks were already winning 4-1 when Voit got to work, crushing a pair of three-run shots off Asher Wojciechowski in the fourth and fifth innings. With the performance, the 29-year-old moved back into a tie with Mike Trout for the major-league homer lead at 16, and Voit's .285/.353/.629 slash line through 41 games comes with 36 RBI -- putting him in the top 10 in the majors in that category as well -- and 32 runs.