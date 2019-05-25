Yankees' Luke Voit: Blasts 13th homer

Voit went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Royals in a 7-3 Yankee win.

Voit took Scott Barlow deep in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie in a blast measured at 470 feet. The 28-year-old now has gone 16-for-39 over his last nine games and has managed to raise his slash line to .266/.376/.516 across 184 at bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories