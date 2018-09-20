Yankees' Luke Voit: Blasts two homers
Voit went 4-for-4 with a two homers, four runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
Voit took David Price deep twice in this one, knocking a solo shot in the fourth inning before adding a two-run homer in the sixth frame. He added a pair of singles in the second and eighth innings, coming around to score both times as the Yankees cruised to a 10-1 victory. The 27-year-old has played his way into a starting role since joining the Yankees, slashing .323/.400/.634 with nine homers and 20 RBI through 29 games with New York.
